New nonstop Denver flight announced for Prescott Regional Airport

Beginning in March 2020, the Prescott Regional Airport will have an additional roundtrip, nonstop flight between Prescott and Denver during the non-summer months.

The City of Prescott announced the new flight in a news release on Tuesday, Oct. 29, reporting that United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines, would double the number of Denver departures operating daily from the airport throughout the non-summer months.

“Additionally, the airline has added 450 extra seats this Thanksgiving and Christmas season,” the news release stated, adding that the flight additions complement the airline’s daily nonstop service to Los Angeles.

The additional daily Denver flight will initially operate from March through June 2020, and then resume again from October 2020 through June 2021.

“The summer pause in the second flight schedule is due to Prescott Regional Airport’s shorter runway length coupled with midday summer heat, which necessitates aircraft weight restrictions,” stated the news release.

“This seasonal pattern is expected to continue until the runway is lengthened sufficiently to allow year-round service with maximum seating availability.”

City officials attributed the additional flight to the high passenger numbers at the Prescott Regional Airport.

“We are pleased to receive this news,” said Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli. “The additional flights are a direct result of the support from our community.”

Prescott Airport Director Robin Sobotta called the additional flight “an impressive testament of the airline’s faith in the strong demand for air service in the region.”

She pointed out that some smaller airports must provide revenue guarantees to air carriers in order to gain additional flights.

For example, the news release reported that the City of Kearney, Nebraska recently agreed to pay more than $1.3 million to SkyWest to gain an additional nonstop flight to Chicago.

The amount that Kearney eventually pays will depend on passenger numbers using that additional flight, said the news release.

No such guarantee was required of Prescott, Sobotta said, noting, “We didn’t have to give them a guarantee because our load factors are so high.”

Since the August 2018 launch of the United Express service at Prescott, more than 60,000 total passengers have flown to/from Prescott Regional Airport.

Booking for the flights is done through United’s website at www.united.com, on the United App, or by calling 1-800-864-8331.