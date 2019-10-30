NAZ Suns boast athleticism, versatility as strengths for 2019-20 season

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Three days into training camp, the Northern Arizona Suns were a jovial bunch at Wednesday’s Media Day, posing for multiple photos and video spots to be used during the upcoming season’s home games at Findlay Toyota Center.

Tipoff of the 2019-2020 season is still 10 days away, but newly minted General Manager Jeff Feld and head coach Bret Burchard are already evaluating their club, top to bottom.

“I think that we have an intriguing roster coming into training camp. We have a good mixture of returners,” Feld said in front of the local media in attendance Wednesday.

Feld pointed to the four affiliate players on the roster, including Norense Odiase (Texas Tech), Tariq Owens (Texas Tech), Troy Williams (Indiana) and David Kramer (Slovakia), and his draft picks last weekend in No. 1 pick Anthony Lawrence (Miami), Keljin Blevins (Montana State) and Miles Reynolds, who was traded for, as young men to watch out for this winter in Prescott Valley.

The first-year general manager added the team has a lot of length and athleticism.

“I think that fits the new style of play that coach [Bret] Burchard is going to be trying to install, and kind of in the model of coach [Monte] Williams is doing in Phoenix,” Feld said. “The G League and the NBA in general is trending toward positionless basketball, and we have a lot of versatile players on our roster to be able to do that.”

Burchard echoed his general manager.

“One of our strengths is a lot of length and athleticism. We put a group of five guys out there that can switch on multiple positions defensively, get in gaps and create a lot of deflections and activity,” Burchard said. “That’s going to be a strength for us.”

As for Lawrence, the 6-foot-7 forward and former Hurricane, said getting drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA G League Draft was a big moment in his life.

“I was at home with my family, getting ready to pack, and I didn’t expect to go No. 1. It was a great feeling for me and my parents,” Lawrence said.

UP NEXT

The Suns (0-0) will host the South Bay Lakers for an exhibition Saturday, Nov. 2, in Prescott Valley. The game is free for fans.

Northern Arizona tips off the 2019-2020 campaign Saturday, Nov. 9, against the Agua Caliente Clippers. Official start time is set for 5 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.