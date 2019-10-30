Missing, stolen handgun found in Prescott Valley irrigation box

The missing handgun that was reportedly stolen and then pointed at people in the area of Mountain Valley Park on Tuesday, Oct. 29, was found by Prescott Valley Police on Wednesday.

Police Det. Sgt. Jason Kaufman reported Wednesday afternoon that the gun was found in an irrigation box on an easement in the 8100 block of Lisa Circle.

Stephen Michael Adams, 18, of Prescott Valley, was arrested Tuesday evening after he said he tossed it while police were chasing him.

Kaufman said it was inside the irrigation box, not tossed.

About a dozen officers searched for the gun, combing the area between the Mountain Valley Skate Park and Lisa Circle – including grassy fields, the area around the Boys & Girls Club, as well as gutters and easements.

Kaufman said Adams allegedly stole a gun from another Prescott Valley man, and took the weapon to the area of the skate park, 8250 Nace Lane. Witnesses there told police Adams was asked to leave several times because he was being belligerent and appeared to be intoxicated.

Kaufman said Tuesday that Adams pointed the "stolen gun at someone at the skate park ... people panicked and 911 was called."

When police responded, at about 5:15 p.m., they saw Adams running through Mountain Valley Park and across Robert Road. After approximately 10 minutes, Kaufman said, they caught Adams in the backyard of a residence located in the 8100 block of Lisa Circle. No officers or citizens were injured during the incident.

Officers believed Adams tossed the gun during the chase. He reportedly remembered only grass but would not give them the exact location of the weapon.

Adams allegedly pointed the gun, a loaded .38 caliber Smith and Wesson, at approximately eight people.

If anyone has information about this case, they are urged to call the PVPD at 928-772-9261 or 911 in the case of an emergency.

Stephen M. Adams, who faces charges of eight counts of aggravated assault with a weapon (a felony), and eight counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon (a felony), may face additional charges of misconduct involving weapons. He was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Prescott.

