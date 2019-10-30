Letter: Tiresome

Editor:

It has become very tiresome to read the letters to the editor slamming the president of the United States. Today is no exception, with the letter from Mr. Slatin. Hillary lost. Donald Trump will be re-elected in 2020. The country is enjoying low unemployment, manufacturing successes and many other positive things since Donald Trump was elected president. I’m sure there will be another opportunity for a Democrat to be elected in 2024, so how about stopping all the name-calling and abuse of our president in the letters to the editor. Perhaps there is another JFK or FDR out there somewhere. Why not concentrate on that? Are you listening, Courier?

Dan Speights

Prescott Valley