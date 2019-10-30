Letter: Bringing peace
Editor:
Glory to God for using our President Donald Trump and the American military forces to bring justice to evil ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. One of his victims was our own Kayla Mueller of Prescott, who, while in Syria to assist its people, was kidnapped, tortured and killed. Others held captive with Kayla told of her strength and selfless compassion to the end. May God bring comfort and peace to Kayla’s family and friends who knew and loved her, and to her community, nation and president, who respect and honor her.
Holly Schrader
Chino Valley
