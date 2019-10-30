HUSD superintendent balances work, fitness and family

Step by step, 43-year-old Dan Streeter of Prescott Valley neared the finish line of Ironman 70.3 Arizona Triathlon in Tempe. Despite boiling under the scorching sun, a winded and sweat-drenched Streeter pushed through to finish 12th out of 316 racers for the 40-44 age group.

Not bad for the superintendent of Humboldt Unified School District, a job that Streeter describes as one that is never done.

Born in Southern California, Streeter’s parents divorced when he was young, causing him to switch back and forth between the San Diego and Phoenix areas. After graduating from Central High School in Phoenix, Streeter’s well roundedness as a student-athlete opened up plenty of doors for him.

His first stops for college were at Scottsdale Community College and Regis University in Denver on a baseball scholarship. However, Streeter eventually returned to his roots and completed his bachelor’s degree in justice studies at Arizona State.

Coming out of college, Streeter thought he would pursue a career in law enforcement. But he had a change of heart when his friend asked him to work at a special education program where he’d be working with emotionally unstable adolescents.

It was then that Streeter chose to invest himself in education instead.

“I was working with a group of kids that for reasons outside of their control, they had been dealt a crummy hand in life and somebody needed to make sure that life was going to be played fair for these kids,” Streeter said. “That’s really where I made the shift and knew that I wanted to be an educator. That’s really where my heart was.”

This pivotal experience prompted Streeter to re-enroll in a post baccalaureate program to get a teaching credential with a focus in special education.

In no time, Streeter had stints as a special education teacher and as an assistant principal in the Glendale Union High School District. But in 2008, he came across a job listing for the principal position at Bradshaw Mountain High School.

“I saw that as a totally unique and exciting opportunity, an opportunity to move my family out of the Phoenix area and really come into a neat community that had a lot of potential.” Streeter said.

He spent the next three years as principal until working his way up to assistant superintendent for HUSD. Now, Streeter is in his fifth year as superintendent, where he seeks to provide students with as many recourses as possible.

“I think the best word for me that represents Mr. Streeter is that he’s competitive,” said Bradshaw Mountain Principal Kort Minor. “He’s competitive in everything he does ... When he does his triathlons, he wants to beat everybody. In terms of our superintendent, he wants to be the best school district in northern Arizona.”

Competing in triathlons was an idea Streeter and his wife Emily came up with to help reduce stress. It has now morphed into a lifestyle for Streeter as he wakes up at 4:30 a.m. every day to train before work. He can regularly be found swimming at the Prescott YMCA, running on the Peavine Trail or biking the Skull Valley Loop.

So far, Streeter’s proudest accomplishments as a triathlete include completing Ironman Arizona in 2011, qualifying for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in 2012 and being on pace to qualify for the World Championships in 2020.

On top of his professional workload and triathlon training, Streeter incredibly found the time to earn his master’s and doctorate through Northern Arizona University. This process was started before taking on the superintendent role but was put on hold so that he could solely focus on his new gig.

Nevertheless, Streeter finished his doctorate program when he defended his dissertation on Oct. 22. His dissertation centralized around the concept of personalized learning, something that Streeter pegs as the “future of education.”

And if work, school and fitness weren’t enough, Streeter still makes sure to spend time with his wife and two teenage sons, Colin and Cade. Streeter has even coached his two sons when they were younger, whether it was for basketball, soccer or Little League baseball.

Ultimately, Streeter assures that while it’s tricky balancing all these responsibilities, it can be done if they are seen as a passion rather than a job.

“I don’t know if I do balance it all,” Streeter said, “I think when it comes to balancing your health, work and your family, it’s an understanding that there’s never a perfect balance. There’s always some kind of dynamic tension going on … But I don’t think I’m balancing a job with my other interests. I think I’m balancing a passion with my other interests.”

“The field of education is so critical for really everything that happens in our society, and to be in a position where you can support the people that are doing the daily work down in the classroom level, that’s an awesome responsibility,” Streeter said. “But I also think we need to start having a conversation about what education needs to look like in the future, and someone’s going to have to carry that torch.”