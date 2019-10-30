OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 30
Highlands Holiday Bazaar benefits children’s educational programs, Nov. 2

The 13th annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar is being held at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. (Highlands Center for Natural History, Facebook)

The 13th annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar is being held at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. (Highlands Center for Natural History, Facebook)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 9:11 a.m.

The 13th annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar is being held at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Shop from items made with natural materials, up-cycled materials or nature themes crafted by over 20 local artists and artisans, bake sale, children’s play area and craft tables set up so kids will be able to create their own work of art to take home.

Admission is free. Vendors will donate a portion of their proceeds to benefit children’s educational programs at the Highlands Center.

For more information, call 928-776-9550 or visit highlandscenter.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Highlands Center for Natural History

