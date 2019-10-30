OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 31
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Halloween plans, from candy to costumed pets

In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 photo, neighbors Beth LeFauve, left, and Nelson Gonzalez pose for a portrait outside their two Bernard Street homes and the Halloween decorations spanning both properties in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 photo, neighbors Beth LeFauve, left, and Nelson Gonzalez pose for a portrait outside their two Bernard Street homes and the Halloween decorations spanning both properties in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

DON BABWIN, Associated Press
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 11:55 p.m.

CHICAGO — The good news for kids this Halloween: They'll likely come home with a bigger pile of candy than of healthy snacks while out trick-or-treating.

Americans have a wide variety of plans to celebrate the spooky holiday this year, from carving pumpkins to watching scary movies. Some even plan to make their dogs and cats suffer the fate of being forced into goblin or Spiderman outfits.

Those are just some of the findings of a poll conducted ahead of Halloween by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

A majority of Americans think it's unsafe for kids to trick-or-treat alone, including about a third who say it's very unsafe. Perhaps not surprisingly, city residents and people with younger children at home are especially likely to say it's very unsafe.

"There's all these kidnappings and stuff going on," said Lamar Walker, of Huntsville, Alabama, in explaining why this year he is taking his sons, 12 and 6, to a party at a church.

Such worries help explain why an army of children descend on one street on Chicago's North Side every Halloween, not leaving until each house is some 2,000 pieces of candy lighter. Part of the attraction may be the elaborate displays, including zombies programmed to shake fences and push baby carriages down the street and skeletons digging graves. But homeowners know that parents, some of whom drive from across the city, are after something else: safety.

"It's all contained and safe, and kids don't have to go into apartment buildings where it gets creepy, (and) they don't have to go down main streets," said Nelson Gonzalez, an electric engineer who is responsible for a lot of the electronics that make the displays shake, roll, scream and smoke.

While pretty much every house on Bernard Street is good for a treat, the poll shows what every kid knows: not everyone gives out candy. In all, about 4 in 10 say they plan to do so.

Many Americans, including most people with kids under 13 at home, say they do plan to dress their kids up and take them out trick-or-treating. About a quarter of adults, and a third of those with younger children, will get into costume themselves.

But the poll also indicates that by 60 years old, fewer want to spend the evening dressed like Dracula, or to spend Nov. 1 yanking out the tombstones planted in their lawns.

"I've always thought that was kind of foolish," said 76-year-old Earl Thompson, a retired northern Illinois truck driver who counts himself among the vast majority of Americans age 60 and over who have no plans to don a costume.

By comparison, close to half of adults under age 30 do plan to dress up. Younger Americans are also far more likely than older ones to have plans to decorate for the holiday, 46% to 28%.

But as long as his wife has her way, Thompson can't join the ranks of those who have stopped putting up decorations.

"She decorates every year and as soon as Halloween is done, the Thanksgiving stuff goes up," he said.

Thompson is equally adamant that he won't be among the 7% who hand out healthy snacks instead of candy this year.

"We are a good house because we pass out the bad stuff," he said.

Peyton Helmer also is a firm "no" when it comes to the question of healthy snacks.

"This is the one day a year for candy," said Helmer, a farmer in St. Landry, Louisiana. "We are not going to give out healthy snacks."

Pets weren't asked about their feelings about Halloween, but 11% of Americans do say they plan do dress up their cat or dog.

For those facing the choice of whether to dress their critters up, a common refrain is that the decision belongs to the pets themselves.

Thompson joked his dogs would try to bite him if he ever came at them with a costume. But it's a split decision at Lamar Walker's house. "Cucumber likes it," he said of the dog's bat outfit. But, the other one, China? "She don't like it (and) she'll just sit in one spot and pee on the floor."

In Spearfish, South Dakota, Cheryl Anagnapoulos would be happy to let her Miniature Pinscher, Oliver, decide, as soon as he starts paying rent.

"He fights pretty hard," she said of when it comes time to put on his sweater with the skeleton face on it. "But we feed and house him so this is the least he can do."

The AP-NORC poll of 1,075 adults was conducted Oct. 24-28 using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points. Respondents were first selected randomly using address-based sampling methods and later were interviewed online or by phone.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

The Ultimate Guide to Halloween
Lions, Arizona Business League sponsor 'Safe Trick-or-Treat' event at Prescott Valley Events Center
Trunk or Treat in Cordes Lakes
Haunt Memory Park on Halloween
Halloween Happenings

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries