OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Green to Gold: Easily accessible spots abound to experience Prescott’s autumn

Fallen leaves carpet the grass at the Yavapai County Courthouse this week. The courthouse plaza is just one of the spots in Prescott where fall colors are easily accessible. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Fallen leaves carpet the grass at the Yavapai County Courthouse this week. The courthouse plaza is just one of the spots in Prescott where fall colors are easily accessible. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 9:22 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, October 30, 2019 9:49 PM

photo

The small stand of aspens in the Prescott National Forest began their change of colors recently. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

All of a sudden, crunching leaves and pockets of gold are the order of the day in Prescott.

Unlike some of Arizona’s higher-elevation communities, Prescott’s fall colors tend to come later in October.

And thanks to the varied elevations in the mountains around Prescott, the fall colors typically do not come all at once. Leaves might be turning to gold in one area, and still vivid green in another.

So, on this Halloween day, there are still find plenty of changing fall colors to be found.

Because of the proximity of the 1.25-million-acre Prescott National Forest, many of the community’s best spots for leaf peeping are within easy reach.

Here are some of the best and most easily accessible places to spot the changing colors in and around Prescott:

Willow Lake Cottonwood Peninsula

Why it’s great right now: The leaves on the massive old cottonwoods are just starting to turn in some places, and are already gold in others.

With plenty of leaves already on the ground, the quiet peninsula is a great place to experience the fall crunch as you walk through the area.

Where: Located off the Willow Lake Loop Trail near the Willow Creek Park (dog park), 3181 Willow Creek Road.

How to get there: Park at the park’s back trailhead and head through a gate to the Willow Lake Loop Trail. Turn left onto the trail and walk toward Willow Lake for about a quarter-mile and then turn right at the Cottonwood Peninsula loop trail. Walk through the grove of old cottonwoods to the shores of the lake.

Parking is free at the Willow Creek Park.

Length: Less than a mile from the Willow Creek Park Trailhead.

Difficulty: Easy

Courthouse plaza

Why it’s great right now: A perennial Prescott favorite, the courthouse plaza is the community’s surest bet for seeing fall colors.

While some of the trees are still sporting green, others have turned to gold. In places, the lawn is carpeted with a cover of leaves.

Where: Located in downtown Prescott between Gurley, Cortez, Goodwin, and Montezuma streets.

photo

Willow Lake’s surface reflects the view of the changing fall colors at the Cottonwood Peninsula. The area is located just off the Willow Lake Loop Trail, not far from the Willow Creek Park. The area is just one of Prescott’s prime spots for viewing fall colors. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

How to get there: Park anywhere in the downtown area and head toward the sidewalk around the plaza. The historic bandstand near the northwest corner is a great place to take in view of orange and yellow.

Parking is free downtown.

Difficulty: Easy

Length: As long as you want to wander around the block that makes up the plaza.

Watson Woods

Why it’s great right now: Trees in the woods are still a mix of green and gold, but plenty of leaves have already fallen.

The gnarly old trees along Granite Creek form a canopy over the creek, and a carpet of gold leaves lines the now-dry creek bed.

Where: Located along Highway 89 south of Watson Lake.

How to get there: There are a couple of ways to get to Watson Woods. Park either at the Peavine Trailhead, 1624 Sundog Ranch Road or at the Highway 89 overlook at Watson Lake. From the Peavine Trailhead, walk along the trail for a short distance before taking a sharp left down toward the woods, and head toward the walking bridge over Granite Creek. From the overlook, take the stairs down to the Watson Lake boat dock, turn right and walk along the lake shore toward the woods.

A $3 parking fee applies at the Peavine Trailhead; the overlook is free.

Difficulty: Easy

Length: Less than a mile from either parking place to the walking bridge over Granite Creek.

Lynx Lake

Why it’s great right now: Some of the trees along the north and south shores of Lynx Lake have already turned to gold and have begun to shed their leaves.

But Lynx is also the place to spot golden stands of foxtails, framed by the spiky boughs of pine trees.

Where: Located along Walker Road, about two-and-a-half miles from its intersection with Highway 69 between Prescott and Prescott Valley.

How to get there: Park at the south shore of Lynx Lake and head either east or west toward Forest Service Trail 311 that circles the lake.

A $5 parking fee applies at Lynx Lake.

Length: The entire loop trail is about two and a half miles, but leafy views of the lake are visible in less than a half-mile in either direction.

Difficulty: Moderate. The west side of the trail is paved and wheelchair accessible, but the east side is unpaved, and sections are steep and rocky.

Copper Basin Road aspens

Why it’s great right now: The little stand of stately aspens in the Prescott National Forest began their turn to gold within the past week.

The shimmering golden leaves are visible all over the area, contrasting vividly with the trees’ white-bark trunks.

Where: Along Copper Basin Road in the Prescott National Forest southwest of Prescott.

How to get there: From White Spar Road, turn onto Copper Basin Road and drive about five-and-a-half miles. After spotting the aspens on the left, park in a small dirt lot on the left side of the road, and walk amid the trees that border Forest Service Road 9402D. The twisting dirt portion of Copper Basin Road is fairly rough in places.

Parking is free in the dirt lot.

Length: The aspens are accessible along Copper Basin or by walking less than a half-mile into the trees.

Difficulty: Easy

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

5 fantastic fall hikes
Autumn 2018 colors play off Prescott’s running creeks and full lakes
Trail of the Month: Willow Lake Loop gets premier designation
New parking lot serves as recreation crossroads at Thumb Butte
Prescott’s forests feature pockets of full fall glory (VIDEO, MAP)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries