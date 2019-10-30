Celebration of life for Bill’s Pizza founder Bill Tracy Nov. 10 in Prescott
A celebration of life for former Bill’s Pizza and Bill’s Grill owner Bill Tracy, who died in a tragic accident in Palm Springs, California, this summer, will be held at Mountain Oak School Auditorium from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in Prescott.
The open-to-the-public event at the auditorium, 1455 Willow Creek Road, will include food, friends and sharing fond memories of Tracy. Donations will also be accepted for a worthy cause, said Molly Beverly, event organizer and a close friend of Tracy’s.
For more info., to RSVP, or submit photos, send an email to: nikkicheck12@gmail.com.
— Information provided by Nikki Check.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: