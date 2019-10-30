Celebration of life for Bill’s Pizza founder Bill Tracy Nov. 10 in Prescott

A celebration of life for former Bill’s Pizza and Bill’s Grill owner Bill Tracy, who died in a tragic accident in Palm Springs, California, this summer, will be held at Mountain Oak School Auditorium from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in Prescott.

The open-to-the-public event at the auditorium, 1455 Willow Creek Road, will include food, friends and sharing fond memories of Tracy. Donations will also be accepted for a worthy cause, said Molly Beverly, event organizer and a close friend of Tracy’s.

For more info., to RSVP, or submit photos, send an email to: nikkicheck12@gmail.com.

— Information provided by Nikki Check.