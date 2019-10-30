Bye, Bye Love! A salute to the Everly Brothers, Nov. 2

Bye, Bye Love! A salute to the Everly Brothers will be at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Join us for a salute to the Everly Brothers and the timeless harmonies of rock and roll duos. This brand new concert, starring Alex Mack and Chach Snook, features classics like "Wake Up Little Susie," "All I Have to Do is Dream," "Cathy's Clown" and the title song. You will be immersed in the music and stories of America's greatest sibling duo as well as their early influences and the artists they eventually inspired.

For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

