Boo at the Zoo event set for tonight
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 6:57 p.m.
Join Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary (HPZS) for “BOO at the ZOO” from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight. Come trick-or-treat at the zoo and bring your flashlight to see your favorite nocturnal animals after the sun goes down. Admission is $5 for HPZS members and $8 for non-members.
Children younger than 3 are free. For more information, please contact 928-778-4242 or visit www.heritageparkzoo.org.
Information provided by Heritage Park Zoo.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: