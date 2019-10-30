OFFERS
Boo at the Zoo event set for tonight

Boo at the Zoo at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is scheduled for tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. (Heritage Park Zoo/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 30, 2019 6:57 p.m.

Join Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary (HPZS) for “BOO at the ZOO” from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight. Come trick-or-treat at the zoo and bring your flashlight to see your favorite nocturnal animals after the sun goes down. Admission is $5 for HPZS members and $8 for non-members.

Children younger than 3 are free. For more information, please contact 928-778-4242 or visit www.heritageparkzoo.org.

Information provided by Heritage Park Zoo.

