Autistic boy, 70-year-old rescued from forest

Within the same hour, two people were reported missing in different parts of the Prescott National Forest on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The first report came in at about 3 p.m. when a 70-year-old man belonging to a hunting party didn’t return to a predesignated place several miles west of Williamson Valley at an agreed-upon time, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release. The hunter didn’t have a cellphone, so no one was able to contact him.

Volunteers with the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team were first called to assist in a search. A forest patrol deputy with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) then requested at about 4 p.m. that YCSO’s Rescue 1 helicopter assist as well.

As the helicopter was heading that direction, another report came in at about 4:30 p.m. that an 8-year-old autistic boy had run from his family while hiking along Thumb Butte Trail and couldn’t be found.

The helicopter was assigned to first look for the boy before searching for the hunter, YCSO reported. Within just a few minutes of flying over Thumb Butte, the pilot spotted the boy and notified deputies on the ground. The boy was found hiding in a bush.

Dwight D’Evelyn with the YCSO said a lesson can be learned from this incident:

“As was done in this case, the sheriff’s office was notified immediately once the family determined their son was missing,” D’Evelyn said. “A successful outcome is substantially increased when any delay in reporting is avoided, especially in the case of children with disabilities.”

As soon as the boy was safely located, the helicopter continued on to search for the hunter, YCSO reported. Just after 6 p.m., the pilot spotted the man and was able to land nearby so he could run up a trail to guide the man to safety. The hunter, who was in good condition, explained that he had gotten lost after taking a wrong turn.



“Hiking/hunting alone without a working cellphone or personal location device is always risky,” D’Evelyn said. “Fortunately, concerned friends called very quickly after determining their friend had not returned to the pre-designated location. Temperatures overnight have hit freezing and create a very dangerous situation for a lone person lost in the wilderness with no means of communication and lack of proper clothing.”