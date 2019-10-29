Superintendent Streeter: A Dan of all trades

Step by step, 43-year-old Dan Streeter of Prescott Valley neared the finish line of the Ironman 70.3 Arizona Triathlon in Tempe. Despite boiling under the perennially hot Arizona sun, a winded and sweat-drenched Streeter pushed through to finish 12th out of 316 racers for the 40-44 age group.

Not bad for the superintendent of Humboldt Unified School District, a job that Streeter describes as one that is never done.

Born in Southern California, Streeter’s parents divorced when he was young, causing him to switch back and forth between the San Diego and Phoenix areas. After graduating from Central High School down in Phoenix, Streeter’s well roundedness as a student-athlete opened up plenty of doors for him.

His first stops in his college career were at Scottsdale Community College and at Regis University in Denver where he played baseball on the school teams. However, Streeter eventually returned to his roots and completed his bachelor’s degree in justice studies at Arizona State.

“I played [baseball] at the college level and it was great. It’s been an avenue just as a parent. I’ve been able to stay involved in my kids’ lives and coach,” Streeter said.

Coming out of college, Streeter thought he was going to pursue a career in law enforcement since his degree was in justice studies. However, he had a change of heart when one of his friends asked him to work at a special education program where he’d be working with emotionally unstable adolescents.

And it was then that Streeter chose to invest himself in education instead.

“I was working with a group of kids that for reasons outside of their control, they had been dealt a crummy hand in life and somebody needed to make sure that life was going to be played fair for these kids,” Streeter said. “That’s really where I made the shift and knew that I wanted to be an educator. That’s really where my heart was.”

This pivotal experience prompted Streeter to re-enroll in a post baccalaureate program to get a teaching credential with a focus in special education. In no time, Streeter began working as a special education teacher at a private placement school in the Phoenix area.

Streeter then became an assistant principal in the Glendale Union High School District. But in 2008, an opportune moment presented itself when he saw a job listing for the principal position at Bradshaw Mountain High School.

“I saw that as a totally unique and exiting opportunity, an opportunity to move my family out of the Phoenix area and really come into a neat community that had a lot of potential. So I was fortunate enough to get that position as principal at Bradshaw Mountain High School,” Streeter said.

He spent the next three years as principal until working his way up to assistant superintendent for Humboldt Unified School District. Now, Streeter is on his fifth year as superintendent where he seeks to provide students with all the resources they need to succeed.

“I think they best word for me that represents Mr. Streeter is that he’s competitive,” said Bradshaw Mountain Principal Kort Minor. “He’s competitive in everything he does ... When he does his triathlons, he wants to beat everybody. In terms of our superintendent, he wants to be the best school district in northern Arizona. He’s strategic but I think his middle name is ‘competitive.’”

So where does Streeter’s passion for triathlon come into play? Well, the better question might be, “How does he fit triathlon into his jam-packed schedule?”

Competing in triathlons was an idea Streeter and his wife came up with to help reduce stress from their day jobs. When Streeter finished college and stopped exercising regularly, his health took a hit because he was too focused on advancing his career.

“When you get out of college and you’re no longer working out and practicing everyday, but you still maintain those bad habits you had in college, you can put some weight on,” Streeter said. “Triathlon has been a source of me trying to maintain a healthy weight. [Superintendence] is also a job where you can find yourself really busy and you can fall into some unhealthy eating habits and I think at times, that’s happened.”

Triathlon has now morphed into a lifestyle for Streeter as he wakes up around 4:30 a.m. everyday to train before work. He can regularly be found swimming at the Prescott YMCA, running on the Peavine Trail or biking the Skull Valley Loop.

So far, Streeter’s proudest accomplishments as a triathlete include completing Ironman Arizona in 2011, qualifying for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in 2012 and being on pace to qualify for the World Championships in 2020. In the most recent Ironman Arizona on Oct. 20, Streeter finished 1.2 miles of swimming, 56 miles of road biking and 13.1 miles of running in a time of 4 hours, 51 minutes and one second.

On top of his professional workload and triathlon training, Streeter incredibly found the time to earn his master’s and doctorate through Northern Arizona University. This process was started before taking on the superintendent role but was put on hold so that he could solely focus on his new gig.

Nevertheless, Streeter was encouraged to complete his doctorate by his fellow board members, and ended up doing so on Oct. 22 when he defended his dissertation. His dissertation centralized around the concept of personalized learning, something that Streeter pegs as the “future of education.”

And if work, school and fitness weren’t enough, Streeter still makes sure to spend time with his wife of 20 years and two teenage sons, Colin and Cade. Streeter has even coached his two sons when they were younger, whether it was for basketball, soccer or Little League baseball.

“Obviously, your children and your family are the most important things in your life and you spend a lot of time hoping that they’re getting the opportunities that they deserve,” Streeter said.

It seems baffling how Streeter is able to balance all these responsibilities. Ultimately, he assures that while it is pretty tricky to find a perfect balance, it can be done if these responsibilities are seen as a passion rather than a job.

“I don’t know if I do balance it all,” Streeter said, “I think when it comes to balancing your health, work and your family, it’s an understanding that there’s never a perfect balance. There’s always some kind of dynamic tension going on … But I don’t think I’m balancing a job with my other interests. I think I’m balancing a passion with my other interests so they really all come together.”

Despite the challenges, Streeter’s dedication to his interests is what makes him the perfect man for the job in that he inspires his students to be the same way. It’s this devotion that’s made Streeter such a successful student, triathlete, educator and family man, according to Prescott Unified School District superintendent Joe Howard.

“I think it’s who he is. He’s built that way,” said Howard, who is a close colleague of Streeter’s. “I have a hunch that he learned a lot of his work ethic as a kid, who was a seriously successful athlete, a hard worker … That’s what we’re trying to teach kids and instill everyday through the things we do in our schools. He can apply that to something like Ironman where he takes that kind of work ethic and applies it to his very important job in education that affects so many people.”

For now, Streeter will continue to maintain his healthy lifestyle through triathlon all the while working to improve the educational experience for the students of Humboldt Unified.

“The field of education is so critical for really everything that happens in our society and to be in a position where you can support the people that are doing the daily work down in the classroom level, that’s an awesome responsibility,” Streeter said. “But I also think we need to start having a conversation about what education needs to look like in the future and someone’s going to have to carry that torch.”