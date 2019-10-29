Woman drives motorhome into casino after she's kicked out
LAS VEGAS — Police say a woman who was angered when she was kicked out of a Las Vegas-area casino intentionally drove her motorhome into the building, injuring a custodian.
North Las Vegas Police spokesman Eric Leavitt says the 50-year-old woman was ejected from the Cannery casino Friday morning and drove her Winnebago motorhome into the building.
Leavitt says the woman hit a 66-year-old custodial worker who was outside the building. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the worker was critically injured but is expected to survive.
Leavitt told KVVU-TV that the woman kept hitting the gas and her vehicle was stuck in the building's entrance. Employees had to remove the woman to get her to stop.
Leavitt says police who were already at the casino arrested the woman. Her identity was not immediately released.
