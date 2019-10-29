OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 29
Wednesday Oct. 30 is last day to mail ballots for Nov. 5 election

Wednesday, Oct. 30 is the last day for voters to mail their ballots through the U.S. Postal Service in order for them to arrive in time to be counted in the Nov. 5 general election, according to information from Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman’s office. (Les Stukenberg/Courier File Photo)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 10:06 p.m.

Today is the last day for voters to mail their ballots through the U.S. Postal Service in order for them to arrive in time to be counted in the Nov. 5 general election, according to information from Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman’s office.

After that, voters should hand-deliver their ballots to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, or at an official drop box, which include:

• The Yavapai County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St.

• Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St. (inside during business hours).

• Dewey-Humboldt Town Hall, 2735 S. Highway 69.

Ballots must be delivered to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office or official drop box no later than 7 p.m., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Late ballots will not be tabulated or counted. Hoffman’s office reminds voters to be sure to sign their affidavit envelopes with their original handwriting.

Ballots were mailed to all eligible voters on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Any registered voters who have not received their ballots should call the Recorder’s Office at 928-771-3248.

Voters may vote with a replacement ballot or an early ballot — in-person Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Proper identification is required.

Along with the City of Prescott’s runoff election for a City Council seat, two other elections are also occurring on Nov. 5: The Inscription Canyon Ranch Sanitary District (ICRSD) recall election, and the Dewey-Humboldt electric franchise election.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Recorder’s Office had accepted 11,474 ballots of the 30,446 that were issued to Prescott registered voters, for a 37.7% return rate.

In Dewey-Humboldt, 504 of the 2,732 that were issued had been returned and accepted, for an 18.4% return.

For the Inscription Canyon Ranch Sanitary District, 502 ballots of the 927 issued ballots had been returned and accepted by Tuesday, for a 54.1% return rate.

