Trick of Treat at Memory Park: Safe and fun for the whole family, town officials say

Memory Park is sure to be full of ghosts, ghouls and other costumed characters searching for a few treats during Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31.



With two food trucks, a fire show by Pyroklectic, a Zombie Zone and lots of candy, the 21st annual Trick or Treating at Memory Park is looking like it’ll make for a great Halloween, said Chino Valley Recreation Lead Dallas Gray. While there won’t be a maze this year, the town is making this the first event to have a photo booth where people can take pictures with their families, Gray said.

“We had a few people concerned with their little ones getting lost or plowed down by the bigger kids,” she said, adding that they still wanted something that was family friendly and everyone could have fun doing. “You have families who want to have memories and you have the younger kids who want to take selfies. We sort of incorporated this photo booth to accommodate everybody without having a little bit of that risk.”

Events grow every year and staff likes to try to do new things, Gray said. The photo booth is going to be a great addition for this event and will have props as another way to create memories and be interactive.

Free and open to the public, Trick or Treating in Memory Park goes from 5 to 8 p.m. and will have lots of vendors and lots of candy. Some may even provide allergy free items, Gray said.

The Town of Chino Valley will for sure have them at its booth, she said.

Though Christmas is her favorite holiday, Recreation Coordinator Hailey Byrd said that the Trick or Treating in Memory park event is her favorite one to put on. It’s a huge family event and it’s wonderful seeing families come out in a

safe and fun environment to create memories.

“I’ve lived in Chino my whole life and 99% of my memories that I have from Chino are from events,” Byrd said. “Going to Halloween, going to Fourth of July, even doing Territorial Days, those are memories that I’ve grown up on and I love being able to be a part of creating those memories for generations to come. It’s very exciting.”

It’s safe too, Gray said. Times are always changing and parents have to be cautious with different elements coming into play, she said. As such, taking your kids to a safe environment to have fun and trick or treat is worth a lot, Gray said.

For more information about the Town of Chino Valley’s 21st annual Trick or Treating in Memory Park event, call the recreation department at 928-636-9780.