OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 29
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Trick of Treat at Memory Park: Safe and fun for the whole family, town officials say

Trick or Treating at Memory Park. (Jason Wheeler/Review, file photo)

Trick or Treating at Memory Park. (Jason Wheeler/Review, file photo)

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 9:04 p.m.

photo

Halloween takes many shapes at Memory Park. (Jason Wheeler/Review, file)

Memory Park is sure to be full of ghosts, ghouls and other costumed characters searching for a few treats during Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31.

With two food trucks, a fire show by Pyroklectic, a Zombie Zone and lots of candy, the 21st annual Trick or Treating at Memory Park is looking like it’ll make for a great Halloween, said Chino Valley Recreation Lead Dallas Gray. While there won’t be a maze this year, the town is making this the first event to have a photo booth where people can take pictures with their families, Gray said.

“We had a few people concerned with their little ones getting lost or plowed down by the bigger kids,” she said, adding that they still wanted something that was family friendly and everyone could have fun doing. “You have families who want to have memories and you have the younger kids who want to take selfies. We sort of incorporated this photo booth to accommodate everybody without having a little bit of that risk.”

Events grow every year and staff likes to try to do new things, Gray said. The photo booth is going to be a great addition for this event and will have props as another way to create memories and be interactive.

Free and open to the public, Trick or Treating in Memory Park goes from 5 to 8 p.m. and will have lots of vendors and lots of candy. Some may even provide allergy free items, Gray said.

The Town of Chino Valley will for sure have them at its booth, she said.

Though Christmas is her favorite holiday, Recreation Coordinator Hailey Byrd said that the Trick or Treating in Memory park event is her favorite one to put on. It’s a huge family event and it’s wonderful seeing families come out in a

photo

Trick or Treating at Memory Park. (Jason Wheeler/Review, file)

safe and fun environment to create memories.

“I’ve lived in Chino my whole life and 99% of my memories that I have from Chino are from events,” Byrd said. “Going to Halloween, going to Fourth of July, even doing Territorial Days, those are memories that I’ve grown up on and I love being able to be a part of creating those memories for generations to come. It’s very exciting.”

It’s safe too, Gray said. Times are always changing and parents have to be cautious with different elements coming into play, she said. As such, taking your kids to a safe environment to have fun and trick or treat is worth a lot, Gray said.

For more information about the Town of Chino Valley’s 21st annual Trick or Treating in Memory Park event, call the recreation department at 928-636-9780.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Haunt Memory Park on Halloween
Safe Halloween fun at Memory Park
Trick or Treat with the family at Memory Park on Oct. 31
Where can you go trick-or-treating?
Haunted Swamp returns to CV for Halloween

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries