Trick-or-treat at 'Boo at the Zoo!' Oct. 31

Boo at the Zoo! will be held at the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Road in Prescott from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

This will be a great place to bring kids for a safe, fun, family environment. Come in costume and trick-or-treat at different stations around the sanctuary with your favorite animals. Bring a flashlight and see all the nocturnal residents out and about too.

Special admission prices are $5 for members, $8 for non-members and children under 3 are free. Proceeds benefit the animals.

For more information, visit heritageparkzoo.org.

