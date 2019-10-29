OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 29
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

PTSD nightmares and the use of antidepressants

Dr. Robert Rosenberg

Dr. Robert Rosenberg

Dr. Robert Rosenberg
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 9:38 p.m.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg,

My son returned from Afghanistan a few years ago. He is still plagued with recurrent nightmares. So far, he is getting very little benefit from his antidepressants. Any suggestions?

A: There are several therapies available or soon to be available for PTSD nightmares. The medication Prazosin has been effective for some. Imagery rehearsal therapy is another effective treatment that your son can research online and try. A company called NightWare is testing a device that works with the Apple Watch. It arouses one out of REM sleep when a nightmare is occurring. So far, it looks like it might be useful.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg,

I am on four medications for hypertension. Now my doctor wants me to have a sleep study. I live alone so I don’t know if I snore. What do you think?

A: By definition, if you are on three or more medications to control your blood pressure, you have resistant hypertension. Most studies have shown that over 70% of people with this type of hypertension have sleep apnea. Even more important, it is the nighttime elevations, due to sleep apnea, that seems to drive the blood pressure. Treatment can significantly improve that.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg,

My son has PTSD and severe insomnia. He is undergoing therapy at the VA but not making much progress. His insomnia is not being addressed. Could the two be related?

A: Yes, very much so. It is during sleep that people with PTSD, and for that matter, all of us, regulate emotions. We now know that treating sleep disorders, which are very common in PTSD, must be addressed in order to make progress in the treatment of PTSD.

Dear Dr. Rosenberg,

My husband is 65 and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Over the last year, he has violent dreams. Unfortunately, he is able to act these out. I have had to move into another room. My health care provider has never heard of this. Any ideas?

A: Yes, it is called REM Behavior Disorder and is common in Parkinson’s. The normal paralysis that occurs during dream sleep is no longer occurring. It is easily treatable. I would advise you to discuss this with a neurologist or see a sleep specialist.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries