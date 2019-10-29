PTSD nightmares and the use of antidepressants
Dear Dr. Rosenberg,
My son returned from Afghanistan a few years ago. He is still plagued with recurrent nightmares. So far, he is getting very little benefit from his antidepressants. Any suggestions?
A: There are several therapies available or soon to be available for PTSD nightmares. The medication Prazosin has been effective for some. Imagery rehearsal therapy is another effective treatment that your son can research online and try. A company called NightWare is testing a device that works with the Apple Watch. It arouses one out of REM sleep when a nightmare is occurring. So far, it looks like it might be useful.
Dear Dr. Rosenberg,
I am on four medications for hypertension. Now my doctor wants me to have a sleep study. I live alone so I don’t know if I snore. What do you think?
A: By definition, if you are on three or more medications to control your blood pressure, you have resistant hypertension. Most studies have shown that over 70% of people with this type of hypertension have sleep apnea. Even more important, it is the nighttime elevations, due to sleep apnea, that seems to drive the blood pressure. Treatment can significantly improve that.
Dear Dr. Rosenberg,
My son has PTSD and severe insomnia. He is undergoing therapy at the VA but not making much progress. His insomnia is not being addressed. Could the two be related?
A: Yes, very much so. It is during sleep that people with PTSD, and for that matter, all of us, regulate emotions. We now know that treating sleep disorders, which are very common in PTSD, must be addressed in order to make progress in the treatment of PTSD.
Dear Dr. Rosenberg,
My husband is 65 and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Over the last year, he has violent dreams. Unfortunately, he is able to act these out. I have had to move into another room. My health care provider has never heard of this. Any ideas?
A: Yes, it is called REM Behavior Disorder and is common in Parkinson’s. The normal paralysis that occurs during dream sleep is no longer occurring. It is easily treatable. I would advise you to discuss this with a neurologist or see a sleep specialist.
