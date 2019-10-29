Preview: No. 2 Cougars to host No. 7 Snowflake in state opener

CHINO VALLEY — It’s go-time for Chino Valley boys soccer as the team will look to capture its first state championship since 2016 with a first-round game against Snowflake on Wednesday.

The Cougars have been perennial contenders in the 2A division and this year is no different. They romped through most of their schedule and earned an 11-1 overall record, which has them seeded No. 2 in the eight-team state tournament.

While Chino Valley outscored its opponents by an average margin of 4.8 goals this season, the Cougars were stymied in its one game against Snowflake at the Old Pueblo Soccer Classic on Oct. 4. The pesky Lobos gave the Cougars’ offense fits all through the match but the Cougars still managed to escape with a slim 1-0 victory.

Snowflake is not a side to be overlooked as the Lobos finished the season with a respectable 8-3-1 record, including a big win over No. 3 Camp Verde on Sept. 30. Their efforts have them ranked No. 7 and they certainly pose a threat to the Cougars’ postseason run.

“It’s going to be really tough. We played them down in Tucson. We did win 1-0 but it was a very good game,” said Chino Valley head coach Todd Carey. “They’re very athletic and they’re a really good soccer program so we’re going to have to play a really good game in order to advance.”

Fortunately for Chino Valley, the team has yet to drop a game at home and will be hosting Snowflake since they are the higher seed. Carey said that he will be likely be going with a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 formation but also stressed that possession will be the key to dealing with Snowflake’s athleticism.

Just like it has been all season, the duo of Angel Sanchez and Irving Vedolla will spearhead Chino Valley’s attack. The two have combined for 17 goals and 15 assists on the season while players like Gabe Castillo and Quade Kellerman have proven to be the everlasting motors in the midfield.

However, Orlando Santoyo, Chino Valley’s leading scorer this season with 15 goals, is questionable due to a back injury he suffered against Payson on Oct. 21.

Defensively, Chino Valley logged in nine shutouts this season thanks to the efforts of Ethan Addy, Ravi Holladay, Ricardo Juarez-Flores and goalkeeper Trever Stazenski.

“I think through the whole season, we’ve only allowed 10 goals so far, which is very good because a lot of the time, I’ve got four sophomores on that backline,” Carey said. “It’s just every once in a while, we make some bad mistakes. But I think if we correct that, if we’re not making mistakes in the back, they play very solid out on the field.”

If the Cougars were to advance to the semifinals, they could possibly run into a family a foe and bitter rival Camp Verde. In the regular season, the Cowboys were able to get the edge on the Cougars, winning 2-1 on Oct 15.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Blue Ridge emerged as the top dog in 2A soccer, going undefeated at 12-0. The Cougars lost to Blue Ridge 1-0 at the Old Pueblo Soccer Classic, which was basically a revenge game for the Yellow Jackets since the Cougars eliminated them in last year’s playoffs.

GAME DETAILS

The Cougars will host the Lobos Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Cougar Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. while temperatures are forecasted to hover around the mid-30s by 7 p.m.

“Hopefully our boys rise up to the challenge and we deal with the weather, we deal with their athleticism and hopefully we play really well. I think we’re ready for them though,” Carey said.

