Police say man jumped over 12-foot wall twice during chase
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 11:55 p.m.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police in Maryland say a burglary suspect jumped over a 12-foot (4-meter) wall twice during a chase before being captured.
Montgomery County police said in a press release 56-year-old Steven Anderson is charged with burglary and assault. The Washington Post reports the “startling display of acrobatics” happened Oct. 19 in Silver Spring.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- Prescott man arrested for driving into teen on bike, fleeing scene
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: