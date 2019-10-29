Obituary Notice: Lina DiMaria
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 9:28 p.m.
Lina DiMaria, 96, of Prescott, Ariz., departed this life on Friday, October 25, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz.
She was born January 4, 1923, in Rome, Italy.
There will be a visitation from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Ave., Prescott, followed by burial at the All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Cottonwood, Ariz.
Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
