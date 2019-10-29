Obituary Notice: Lina DiMaria

Lina DiMaria, 96, of Prescott, Ariz., departed this life on Friday, October 25, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz.

She was born January 4, 1923, in Rome, Italy.

There will be a visitation from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Ave., Prescott, followed by burial at the All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Cottonwood, Ariz.

Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.