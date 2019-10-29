Obituary: Benny Enriquez Sr.

In Honor of Benny Enriquez Sr., 85-yrs old, went home to be with the Lord on September 14, 2019, at the VA Prescott Hospital. Of halfHawaiian decent, he was born August 20, 1934, in Kalapana, Hawaii. Survived by his wife Yvonne Enriquez; 3 daughters, Marcia (Victor) Nakatsu, Christine (Jaime) Ferreira, Justina (Ted) Angelo; son, the late Benny Enriquez, Jr; 12 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 1 great grandson and sister Elizabeth Konanui.

Retired Army Master Sgt., served 22-yrs, in the Korean War and two tours of duty in Vietnam; awarded 2 purple hearts, 2 silver stars, 3 bronze stars, medals of commendation and good conduct. Having a heart of service, became involved in the Puna community, leading numerous civic groups and organizations. Recognized in 1979 by Jean Ariyoshi and American Red Cross/Hawaii Chapter, as Big Island’s Volunteer of the year. Enjoyed golf and cultivating fruit trees & flowers. Having a rich life, in service of others, he would say, “Love one another.” “As I have loved you, love one another ~ John 13:34”.

The staff at VA Prescott Hospital-Whipple Haven & the Hospice Units are to be commended for their dedication & exhibiting true Aloha spirit. We thank God for blessing us with him and to everyone who shared a part in an extraordinary life!

Condolences may be shared online at Ruffner-Wakelin, Prescott or to Yvonne Enriquez, PO Box 2194, Kamuela, HI 96743.

Information provided by survivors.