A mayor and his tomahawk: Originally given as a gift, Mayor Terry Nolan says

When Terry Nolan became the mayor of Dewey-Humboldt 10 years ago, he was given a unique gift that came with a unique request.

“When I became mayor, they said here, use this as a gavel,” Nolan said of his tomahawk. “It represents the American heritage and the Native Americans that were here before we were.”

So for the past decade, he said he’s been using the tomahawk as a gavel with no problems or complaints. With Dewey-Humboldt as a country town with a country town atmosphere, Nolan said he figured it would be appropriate and a little bit different. It’s not sharp and a large majority of the people don’t even notice either, he said.

Recently though, the tomahawk became the subject of council action. At its Tuesday, Oct. 15, meeting the Dewey-Humboldt Town Council decided that Nolan must use the gavel provided by the town instead of the tomahawk. It’s the result of one person complaining to two or three councilmembers that she felt threatened by the tomahawk and then those councilmembers decided to do something with it, Nolan said.

“It’s just political and everything. It’s a gavel. It’s not a weapon,” he said. “But they want to call it a weapon so I’ll bring it in every meeting night and put it on top of the desk because of my Second Amendment rights.”

Nolan said he used it out of respect for the person who gave it to him as a gift, and has never waved it around nor threatened anybody with it. Since the gift was given to him a decade ago, he said he doesn’t remember who gave it to him, but knows they’re long gone from the area and does not know where they are or how to get in touch with them.

In the future, Nolan said there is a possibility he’ll try and get the council to allow him to use the tomahawk as a gavel again.

“We’ll wait until after the new election next year and see what happens,” he said. “But I’ll still bring it every night just to have it.”