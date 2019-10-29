OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 29
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

A mayor and his tomahawk: Originally given as a gift, Mayor Terry Nolan says

Mayor Terry Nolan (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Mayor Terry Nolan (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 7:49 p.m.

When Terry Nolan became the mayor of Dewey-Humboldt 10 years ago, he was given a unique gift that came with a unique request.

“When I became mayor, they said here, use this as a gavel,” Nolan said of his tomahawk. “It represents the American heritage and the Native Americans that were here before we were.”

So for the past decade, he said he’s been using the tomahawk as a gavel with no problems or complaints. With Dewey-Humboldt as a country town with a country town atmosphere, Nolan said he figured it would be appropriate and a little bit different. It’s not sharp and a large majority of the people don’t even notice either, he said.

Recently though, the tomahawk became the subject of council action. At its Tuesday, Oct. 15, meeting the Dewey-Humboldt Town Council decided that Nolan must use the gavel provided by the town instead of the tomahawk. It’s the result of one person complaining to two or three councilmembers that she felt threatened by the tomahawk and then those councilmembers decided to do something with it, Nolan said.

“It’s just political and everything. It’s a gavel. It’s not a weapon,” he said. “But they want to call it a weapon so I’ll bring it in every meeting night and put it on top of the desk because of my Second Amendment rights.”

Nolan said he used it out of respect for the person who gave it to him as a gift, and has never waved it around nor threatened anybody with it. Since the gift was given to him a decade ago, he said he doesn’t remember who gave it to him, but knows they’re long gone from the area and does not know where they are or how to get in touch with them.

In the future, Nolan said there is a possibility he’ll try and get the council to allow him to use the tomahawk as a gavel again.

“We’ll wait until after the new election next year and see what happens,” he said. “But I’ll still bring it every night just to have it.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

D-H Council: Mayor must use provided gavel, not tomahawk
Recall petition filed against D-H Mayor Terry Nolan
D-H Town Council approves historical area
Nolan is new Dewey-Humboldt mayor; McBrady, Dibble, Hiles take 3 council seats
Dewey-Humboldt candidates prepare for runoff

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries