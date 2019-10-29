Letter: Gosar and impeachment
Editor:
On Wednesday, Oct. 24, Congressman Paul Gosar posted on his official Facebook page an impassioned cry about “Adam Schiff’s Soviet-style inquiry” in his “secret room.” The congressman went on to say that “Not ONE member from Arizona is allowed to enter . . . “ His post came after Wednesday’s Republican impeachment protest.
The Congressman seems to have forgotten some things. For example, there are 48 Republicans on the three committees involved. All of them have access to the secret room. Paul Gosar participated in the protest in spite of having access to the secret room as a member of the Oversight Committee. And, Congressman Gosar represents Arizona.
The congressman’s tendency toward emotional hyperbole and his faulty memory should be of concern to the people of Arizona’s 4th Congressional District.
Douglas Nall
Prescott
