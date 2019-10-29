Letter: APS agreement

Editor:

I am voting “no” on the Franchise Agreement between APS and the town of Dewey-Humboldt. Why? Because APS is already getting more of our money than they deserve. In 2014, APS spent $10.7 million dollars in Dark Money to get two corporation commissioners elected. Now, as part of this franchise agreement between APS and the town, residential customers will be paying another 2% rate hike — forever. APS is swimming in money — our money. They have reported record revenues for 2018 and 2019 so far.

Their former CEO (who just retired) was getting paid over $10 million dollars a year. He retired this year with over $16 million dollars in retirement benefits. They don’t need to raise our rates by another 2% in order to give the town a measly $35,000 a year. And the town of Dewey-Humboldt is complicit in allowing this to happen to us. And to the town: please don’t rationalize this by saying “Well, all cities and towns in Arizona do this.”

That doesn’t excuse what you’re doing now. Voting “no” isn’t going to stop APS from providing us power but it will stop us from being raked over the coals, again, by APS.

Diane McQueen

Dewey