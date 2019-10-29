Hamilton: New L.A. pickup line: ‘I have electricity’

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

California firefighters battled wildfires in Wine Country and below the Getty Center museum Sunday as rolling power blackouts were ordered statewide to reduce the fire danger. It has spawned the hottest new pick-up line in L.A. bars, a line that works every time. You tell the girl you have electricity.

Nancy Pelosi reversed course and agreed to call a House vote Thursday to open up the inquiry that could include open hearings, defense witnesses and due process. It makes me laugh when people here in Los Angeles talk about how they’re going to get Trump. Hell, we couldn’t even get O.J.

The House of Representatives will vote on a motion to open the current impeachment inquiry without forcing a formal vote on an impeachment investigation. Democrats feel they have the wind at their backs. At the very least they believe they can impeach and remove Trump for littering a cave.

The World Series was livened Sunday when two beautiful models sitting in the box seats took off their tops and flashed their breasts. Trump was sitting just above them in the luxury box. Secret Service agents hustled the young models out of the stadium where Trump wrestled them to the ground.

President Trump posted a photo of Conan the Hero Dog who pursued Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi into the cave and trapped him. It couldn’t end there. Next day, CNN produced four women who are willing to testify in the House that Conan humped their legs at college parties back in the Nineties.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff expressed anger he wasn’t told ahead of time about the kill mission in Syria. Trump didn’t feel he had any need to inform Schiff of the upcoming raid on the Baghdadi compound. He just figured the Whistleblower would tell him about it.

President Trump was criticized by the media for using graphic language to describe the death of al-Baghdadi. Trump reported that al-Baghdadi died screaming, crying and whimpering before blowing himself to kingdom come. The good news is each of the seventy-two virgins got a piece of him.

The National Basketball Association season got underway last week with tremendous interest by fans in the teams as well as in the players. The city of Seattle wants an NBA franchise, but the league has strict criteria. To get an NBA franchise a city must have a minimum amount of marijuana.

NASA announced plans Monday to put a woman on the moon in six years and send a manned mission to Mars in 15 years. In addition they just discovered a planet beyond Pluto. However astronomers found no intelligent life, just organisms which do nothing but check their phones all day.

Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson boycotted Trump’s speech at a Police Chiefs convention in Chicago Monday. During his tenure, Eddie has had 1,500 murdered and 13,000 wounded. This solidifies his place in history as the North’s second-greatest general.

FBI former director James Comey told a TV interviewer that if Trump gets re-elected, he will move to New Zealand. Already Barbra Streisand said she’d move to Australia and Rosie O’Donnell vowed to move to Canada. They always protest Trump’s racism by threatening to move to the White Dominions.

The Washington Post issued its first headline on the Syria raid Sunday reading that an Austere Muslim Cleric Died in Syria at the Age of Forty-eight, without mentioning the cleric’s executions, rapes and slave-taking. Bezos would rather blow himself up than give Trump one good day. The Post obituary failed to mention that Baghdadi and his wives and kids will be laid to rest in the family ocean.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. E-mail him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.