OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 30
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

On The Fringe: 82 and 26, the standards of Woods and Mickelson
PGA Tour

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts after his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts after his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (Lee Jin-man/AP)

DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 11:14 p.m.

SHANGHAI — Phil Mickelson looked boyish in a dark suit that hung from his shoulders and appeared to be two sizes too big, the result of losing 28 pounds.

He says he has more energy. He talks as though he has more optimism than ever, if that’s even possible.

“I’ve been going at it pretty hard,” Mickelson said Tuesday night before going to a sponsor dinner, downtown Shanghai glittering with lights behind him.

Tiger Woods left Japan with his 82nd victory on the PGA Tour, a number hard to fathom even when seen on the digital pages of a record book. Mickelson arrived in China trying to extend a number equally astonishing.

He is one month away from completing 26 consecutive years inside the top 50 in the world ranking. Mickelson didn’t play last week and narrowly held his position at No. 50. The HSBC Champions, which he has won twice, is likely his final event of the year. This is his last shot to assure staying in the top 50 until he plays again early next year.

Those two numbers — 82 and 26 — represent records unlikely to be matched again in a sport that keeps getting younger, deeper and stronger — and keeps growing in numbers as markets develop across Asia.

One of those numbers is more meaningful because the ultimate goal of any player is to win.

Rory McIlroy, who turned 30 last year, reasoned he would have to win six times a year for the next 11 years to reach 82 PGA Tour victories. That’s a tall order considering his best on the PGA Tour is four victories in a season, and he has done that one time.

Woods had 12 seasons of at least four victories — eight of them before he turned 30 — and four seasons with at least eight victories. Since he turned pro in 1996, only four other players have won five times or more. Vijay Singh won nine times in 2004 when Woods was revamping his swing (again). Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Justin Thomas did it while Woods was recovering from his back surgeries.

Mickelson had four years of winning four times in PGA Tour-sanctioned events, most recently in 2009. Woods spoke of consistency required to match — for now — Sam Snead’s career victory record. He hasn’t cornered the market on that.

Consistency has been the hallmark of Mickelson’s career.

“I don’t think people give it enough credit,” Ian Poulter said of Mickelson’s record in the world ranking. “To sustain top 50 ... you’re talking about the best 50 golfers on the planet. That’s hard to do. I’ve been there. I’ve also dropped out and made it back. I know how difficult it is. And it’s really hard to get back in when you’re out.”

That’s what makes this World Golf Championships important to Mickelson.

He is playing because he feels his game is close, and he’s waiting for the scores to validate that feeling. His body might be shrinking, but Mickelson is still going strong.

He played the CJ Cup in South Korea two weeks ago and then went to Macau for a youth clinic with Li Haotong. From there, he flew to San Diego so he could be home for daughter Sophia’s 18th birthday and then flew back across the Pacific to Shanghai for the HSBC Champions.

His stay in the top 50 is bound to end sooner or later.

For now, file it away with performances that will be among the toughest to match.

Mickelson has another one that speaks to his longevity, and that one is almost certain to end. He has played on every Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup team starting in 1994.

That’s 24 consecutive teams, only four of them requiring a captain’s pick. He qualified for the Ryder Cup team 11 straight times.

He is resigned for that streak to end. Woods is the Presidents Cup captain and makes his four wild-card selections next week. Mickelson hasn’t had a top 10 since he won at Pebble Beach in February.

“There are much better options of players that have played consistently at a high level that deserve to be on the team and I have not ... even if I were to win, I have not done enough to warrant a pick,” Mickelson said in South Korea. “I’m not asking for one. I don’t expect one.”

Oddly enough, he has never reached No. 1 in the world. He has never been voted PGA Tour player of the year or won the points-based award from the PGA of America. He has never won the money title — Mickelson was leading in 1996 until Tom Lehman won the Tour Championship.

Those are some of the more obscure marks, and perhaps the world ranking falls into that category because it only began in 1986. Ditto for the consecutive Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup appearances, mainly because legacies in those competitions are built more on what happens after the team photo.

It is no less impressive.

No one from the generation of Woods and Mickelson can relate. It’s hard for anyone from the next generation to contemplate.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Happy times for Tiger Woods heading to a Ryder Cup
Mickelson heads to Safeway, riding high from Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup 2018 Preview: Capsules on the 12 American players
Woods faces 2 big weeks that shape rest of season
Column: Tiger and Phil improve relationship with age

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries