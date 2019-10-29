Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer

Attorney General Mark Brnovich has announced a state grand jury has indicted 59-year-old Terri Lynn Rolston of Surprise, Arizona, on charges relating to allegations that she embezzled over $300,000 from the company she worked for in Prescott.

Rolston worked as the office manager for Orthopaedic Specialists of Central Arizona in excess of 11 years (2007-2018). She was indicted on two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, two counts of theft, one count of computer tampering, and 58 counts of forgery.

Assistant Attorney General Cynthia Giltner is prosecuting the case through the Attorney General’s Northern Arizona Office in Prescott. The case will be adjudicated in the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott.

Information provided by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.