Enjoy a Safe Trick-or-Treat event, Oct. 31

The Arizona Business League and the Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club are hosting a free, Safe Trick-or-Treat event at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Numerous businesses, organizations and individuals will be participating and handing out candy and treats inside and outside the Event Center.

For more information, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com.