Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 29
Dewey-Humboldt to hold election Nov. 5 for APS franchise agreement
Would permit APS to use town’s rights-of way without permits

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 3:33 p.m.

In next week’s election, Tuesday, Nov. 5, the voters of Dewey-Humboldt will decide whether or not to allow the town to enter into a 25-year franchise agreement with Arizona Public Service (APS).

The agreement, according to a statement from Northwest Division Director of Transmission and Distribution Mackenzie Rodgers, would give APS non-exclusive access to use the public rights-of-way to safely and efficiently build, maintain and operate its electrical facilities within the Town of Dewey-Humboldt.

If voters approve:

• APS would pay the Town of Dewey-Humboldt 2% of the revenue it receives from its customers within the town.

• The 2% is not an additional fee, but part of what the customers already pay.

• APS benefits by not having to seek permits to work within the town.

Dewey-Humboldt is currently the only town in Arizona without a franchise agreement, which Community Affairs Manager Darla Deville attributed to the town being a pretty independent community.

“The leaders of the community have come to understand the value of having this franchise agreement and how it would support the community,” Deville said.

Without the agreement, APS has to go in and pull permits to get whatever job or project they are trying to work on if it’s not an emergency, and that requires about two to five days and costs between $265 and $300, she said, adding that APS tends to pull five to 10 permits per year.

If voters approve the agreement, APS would pay the Town of Dewey-Humboldt 2% of the revenue it receives from its customers within the town. This is not an additional fee, but part of what the customers already pay in their bills, Deville said.

“If my bill is $156 per month, APS will collect for the town $1.50 per month,” she said.

It’s the town officials who decided on the 2% franchise fee and they did so unanimously, Deville added, and that amount is the highest a franchise agreement can go.

Vice Mayor Victoria Wendt said the town could have gone in with zero percent and give a future council the opportunity to raise it.

That probably would have been easier to pass, but the council wanted to be up front with how much of a benefit the agreement would be for the town, Wendt said.

“We wanted to be honest with our (residents),” she said, noting that the money the town collects will go to infrastructure.

Should the agreement pass, it will be in effect until December 2044. If a majority of voters do not approve the franchise, elections will be held until an agreement is approved by the voters, Rodgers said in her statement.

For more information, contact Kendra Lee at APS Franchises & Technical Services at 877-490-6872 or at kendra.lee@aps.com.

