Controversial apartments rejected by council

After a divisive recommendation of denial from the Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission, the Chino Valley Town Council unanimously rejected the proposed Brook Apartments and the proposed zoning change to allow them at its Tuesday, Oct. 22, meeting.

Had the request for the zoning change been approved, about 6.85 acres located 14,000 feet west of Highway 89 and 620 feet south of West Road 2 North would have been changed from multi-family residential one-acre minimum to multi-family residential one-acre minimum with a Planned Area Development, allowing for the development of four apartment buildings with 38 units each containing nine one-bedroom units, 21 two-bedroom units, four three-bedroom units and four four-bedroom units.

The current zoning allows for 99 units, a density of 14.5 units per acre and a requirement of 184 parking stalls. The rezoning would have changed that to allow for 152 units, a density of 18.3 units per acre and a requirement of 287 parking stalls. While the property owner does have a use by right for his property to build 99 units, going from 99 to 152 units is excessive, said Councilman Corey Mendoza. Vice Mayor Jack Miller said that 99 units is plenty and Mayor Darryl Croft said he voted against it because of the density and the three stories.

Additionally, Councilman Mike Best said he had problems with the lack of concern for children and for pets.

“I see all this housing and what have you. I see nothing for kids,” Best said. “I can’t have a four bedroom house and not have kids.”

The density and the lack of accommodations for children and pets were some of Councilwoman Annie Perkins’ concerns. Reading a written statement, Perkins also brought up the amount of traffic the apartments would produce, how Road 2 North is already in need of widening due to the existing traffic and how the parcel is not in line with the general plan. She’s also not in favor of overriding the Planning & Zoning Commission’s vote in favor of staff recommendations, she said.

Councilman Cloyce Kelly said he voted against it because of all he’s read and heard from residents who were against the proposed apartments and zoning change. Some of those residents spoke at Tuesday’s meeting including Jean McFadzen who represented multiple residents living on Grove Lane and called the proposal incompatible with the general plan and its strategic targets for land usage as well as incompatible with the existing area. A statement by Croft at the Tuesday, Oct. 3, council meeting noting that Chino Valley does not have the employment opportunities that the apartment complex calls for was relevant as well, McFadzen said.

“We don’t. But we do have a plan for Old Home Manor which I’m very much in favor of,” McFadzen said. “A grant of (more than) $1 million has given this project a good head start. There are plans, visions, for an RV park, light manufacturing, retail and entertainment and apartments. It’s a blank canvas and that can provide a hub that does not encroach on existing residences and it will support the types of jobs that are sustainable.”