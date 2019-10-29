Chino Valley cruises past Camp Verde in state play-in match

CHINO VALLEY — Behind a balanced attack, Chino Valley girls soccer passed its first test of the postseason as it triumphed 3-0 over Camp Verde in the state play-in match on Tuesday.

As the chilly autumn air settled onto Cougar Stadium, heated rivals No. 3 Chino Valley and No. 6 Camp Verde locked horns to open the state playoffs. A ticket to the semifinals was on the line and it was the Cougars who took care of business with an all-round effort.

Madison Foster, the Cougars’ speedy and crafty sophomore midfielder, recorded a goal and an assist for her 28th and 13th this season, respectively. Senior midfielder Ashley McGuffey and senior forward/goalkeeper Kaitlyn Roskopf each scored a goal off assists from Lindsay tenBerge and Taylor Elsea.

Camp Verde managed to put up a better fight than they did in their regular-season match-up on Oct. 19 when they lost 7-0. However, the Cougars were still too much to handle as they earned their 13th shutout of the season.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley will advance to the 2A state semifinals where they will face off against Blue Ridge at Williams Field High School, a neutral site, in Gilbert on Friday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Blue Ridge recently defeated Chino Valley 1-0 in their Oct. 22 match-up during the regular season. Blue Ridge earned a bye into Friday’s semifinals since they were one of the top two seeds.

