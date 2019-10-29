Cantlon: Steele warning of fake stories?

Tom Steele had a letter in the paper last week about how much of what we see and read is not true and how we have to be carefully “paying attention” or our emotions will cause our “basic held beliefs to override the cognitive process.”

Mr. Steele is a public figure, which is why I’ll feel free to pick on him some here. He’s dedicated to public service, having been on the Prescott Valley Town Council, and active on fire department boards and keeping the Corporation Commission on its toes.

But Steele and I have corresponded for years, and he constantly sends out group email blasts that are false. Almost always easily found to be false, and often obviously false.

Just looking back at ones he’s sent in the last several years, it’s a long list. One of a fake picture of Hillary Clinton wearing blackface, that was shown years ago to not be Hillary. One with fake quotes from Thomas Jefferson. So fake that they seemed obviously wrong, and a quick check of the Jefferson museum archive site confirmed it. I pointed out the error and he acknowledged it. I asked him, as I have several times, if he was going to send out a correction to all. I’ve never seen any.

He sent a picture of pro-football players burning a flag, which had been widely shown to be a faked picture I pointed that out and he seemed irritated, acknowledging the error but going on about how, regardless, my views were wrong and his were right. He’s also sent numerous pieces about how there are “millions” of fake voters. Even after I sent him back documentation showing that not to be true, those ones kept coming.

Sometimes these fakes are not even fair to their fellow conservatives. One was a long piece supposedly by Ben Stein, a conservative commentator, but it had a lot of more radical and false material added to it not by Stein. As with many of these pieces, it takes a minute to check them out on fact checking sites like Snopes and FactCheck and PolitiFact. I sent him back a tutorial on using these but it doesn’t seem to have helped.

These sites shouldn’t be taken as gospel either, but they do something these email chains don’t. They provide solid references to verifiable facts, so you can check for yourself. After one of the emails about fake voters I sent him some of those links for independently verified facts and again ask if he’d be sending a retraction. He said no because he thought such a thing was still “possible.” I guess “possible” and actually true are interchangeable. He also said that true facts are often “hard to pin down.” Sometimes, but often quite easy, if you care to, and if you don’t let your emotions, “override the cognitive process.”

Is it just that I disagree? No. I get news that goes against my views all the time, but from sites that do real, verified journalism, like the Wall Street Journal. Also I often read stories from sources that align with my views but I hold off believing them or repeating them until I see if other reputable sources confirm them. And there are several conservative local business owners who like to talk politics with me, and we can because we’re not spouting easy falsehoods. You can debate ideas, but with real facts.

Thanks, Mr. Steele for caring enough to be involved, and you’re absolutely right that in the upcoming election it will take both care and diligence to know when someone’s pushing bull. I would just hope that you start putting a little effort into doing that yourself, and that all the other readers are better at it than to just take chain emails and other easily debunked stories as if they’re true.

Tom Cantlon is a local business owner and writer and can be reached at comments at tomcantlon.com.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/01/31/voter-fraud-fact-check-trump-wrongly-says-non-citizens-voted-texas/2732037002/

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/hillary-clinton-blackface-photo/

https://www.politifact.com/facebook-fact-checks/statements/2019/feb/04/viral-image/no-hillary-clinton-wasnt-pictured-blackface/