7-in-7: Halloween party, model trains, hams

From a Top of the Elks Halloween Party to model trains at the mall to orders for hams, this coming week has plenty to see, do and enjoy.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1) Celebrate Halloween while going back to the era of prohibition at a Spooky Speakeasy Halloween Party at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Part of the Top of the Elks series, jazz appetizers, drinks and casino games are offered as is the chance to come dressed in your best ritzy attire and dance if you dare.

Tickets are $50 and include frightening bites and dessert provided by El Gato Azul, two drink tickets, $100 play money for casino games, music from the Goodwin Street Jazz Band and a 50/50 drawing. Day of ticket price is $65.

To purchase tickets, visit www.elgatoazulprescott.com. The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

2) Get a glimpse of the work of Sedona artist Victoria Z Rivers at a two-day trunk show and sale from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Vigraha Gallery, 115 E. Goodwin St. Suite E.

The show features artist-made, one-of-a-kind jewelry, antique Berber Moroccan amulets, coins, old silver and genuine diamonds in necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

3) The PEO Sisterhood Chapter DX is taking orders for Honey Baked Hams, Turkeys and Honey Baked Ham products, including whole fully cooked turkeys, turkey breasts, side dishes, soup mixes and gourmet desserts, beginning Friday, Nov. 1

PEO is an international organization that helps women restart and further their education through scholarships, grants, awards and low interest loans and this fundraiser is customized just for PEO Chapter DX. It includes preferred customer pricing, and the Honey Baked Ham Company will donate 20% of the purchase for those projects.

The last day to order is Wednesday, Nov. 20, and pick up is on Monday, Nov. 25, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Washington School, 300 E. Gurley St.

For more information, call 951-660-5269 or 602-315-0580 or email betsann46@gmail.com.

4) Visit the offices of Spirit West Advisors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, for a Halloween Candy Buy-Back to support Operation Gratitude, where candy is sent to troops overseas. Kids 12 and younger can sell back their Halloween candy for $1 per pound and receive a fun piggy bank or toy in exchange

For more information, visit www.PrescottHalloween.com. Spirit West Advisors is located at 511 E. Gurley St.

5) Head to Prescott Public Library during the month of November to see a display in its viewerie of Prescott’s forgotten legendary World War II aviator Major Frank Schiel Jr. Scheil was a graduate of Prescott High School and a World War II Flying Tiger.

The display opens Saturday, Nov. 2. The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Monday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

6) Join the Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Prescott Gateway Mall Saturday, Nov. 2, for a dose of model trains to get you into the spirit of the holiday season. They’re located across from the children’s play area between J. C. Penney and the Prescott Hot Shot Memorial.

Kids 12 and younger have a chance to enter a drawing for a free model train and M.T.H. & Lionel computer train sets are being given away. People in blue shirts are there to help with all model train questions.

The Prescott Gateway Mall is located at 3250 Gateway Blvd.

7) Understand the excitement, fear and challenges during the transition from prison to the community during a presentation in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Learn about the difficulties people experience when transitioning from prison to the community, the different thinking and processing skills between someone who is incarcerated and someone who is not, the differences in prison culture and daily life, generational trauma, the keys to successful reintegration and how to communicate with returning individuals.

The Prescott Valley Public Library is located at 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

But wait, there’s more!

BONUS – There’s only a few days left for Scream Factor at Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd, Suite 302.

Those daring and brave enough to venture into the terrifying abyss can do so at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday Oct. 31- Nov. 1.

For more information or to read the legend of the Braspitia family, visit www.screamfactoraz.com.

