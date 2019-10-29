$1,200 raised during 7th annual Fuel of Dreams event in PV

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) helped customers pump gas and clean windshields during the 7th Annual Fuel of Dreams at the Fry’s Food Stores location in Prescott Valley Thursday, Oct. 24.

The event is designed to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona. In just over two hours, nearly $1,200 was donated.

Those who donated $20 or more were entered into a drawing to win a $500 Fry’s gift card. The drawing will be held by Special Olympics Arizona on Nov. 18, 2019.

“The Prescott Valley Police Department wishes to thank Fry’s Food Stores and the community for their generosity in helping people become aware of Special Olympics Arizona,” PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said.

— Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.