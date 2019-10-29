$1,200 raised during 7th annual Fuel of Dreams event in PV
The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) helped customers pump gas and clean windshields during the 7th Annual Fuel of Dreams at the Fry’s Food Stores location in Prescott Valley Thursday, Oct. 24.
The event is designed to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona. In just over two hours, nearly $1,200 was donated.
Those who donated $20 or more were entered into a drawing to win a $500 Fry’s gift card. The drawing will be held by Special Olympics Arizona on Nov. 18, 2019.
“The Prescott Valley Police Department wishes to thank Fry’s Food Stores and the community for their generosity in helping people become aware of Special Olympics Arizona,” PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said.
— Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- Prescott man arrested for driving into teen on bike, fleeing scene
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: