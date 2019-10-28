United Animal Friends to host ‘Rummage to the Rescue’ fundraiser Nov. 8-10
United Animal Friends’ annual “Rummage to the Rescue” rummage sale will be held over two weekends this year at 428 N. Mount Vernon Ave. in Prescott.
Regular sale days are set for Nov. 8 and 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Pre-Sale will be Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pre-Sale has a $40 entry fee and is limited to 40 customers. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 602-909-9016.
Following regular sale days, items will be half price on Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers will be able to make an offer on items on Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., remaining items will be free to the public.
WHAT’S AVAILABLE
UAF’s yearly rummage sale includes one-of-a-kind donations from supporters, volunteers and the community. Bargains will include antiques and collectibles, furniture, kitchen items, clothes and fashion accessories, shoes, jewelry, books, artwork, CDs and DVDs, small electronics, pet-related items, home décor, holiday items, tools, sporting goods, yard and garden materials, office supplies, luggage, games and toys, craft supplies, irresistible knickknacks and funky treasures.
WHO DOES THIS HELP
Proceeds will support UAF programs, including animal rescue, spay/neuter, and the Community Pet Food Bank.
Visit UAF’s website unitedanimalfriends.org for more information.
Information provided by United Animal Friends.
