OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 28
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sophisticated bank scam involves text verification code

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your bank's fraud department, be on alert. If they ask for your bank ID number and then send you a text verification code, it may seem legitimate but it could be a new, sophisticated bank scam. (WNI Illustration)

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your bank's fraud department, be on alert. If they ask for your bank ID number and then send you a text verification code, it may seem legitimate but it could be a new, sophisticated bank scam. (WNI Illustration)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 28, 2019 11:50 a.m.

Scammers have found a new way to access bank accounts by fooling even younger, tech-savvy consumers.

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from your bank's fraud department, be on high alert. The caller may tell you there's been suspicion activity on your account, or claim there have been attempted withdrawals or large, out-of-area purchases made on the account.

How can you tell if it's real?

Remember, your bank or credit card company will have no need to ask you for confidential information, and they already have access to your account.

If the caller asks for your bank ID or member number, and then sends you a text message with a verification code, it may seem legitimate but it's likely a sophisticated new bank scam.

The text will display as an authentic verification code and come from your bank's real online services number. The scammer will tell you it's just a verification code they need, but it's really a password reset code.

If you give the caller the code it will allow the scammer to reset your bank password and give them access to your bank account. The caller may then seem legitimate because they can now tell you details about your recent transactions. Thinking they have gained your trust, the caller may ask for your four-digit bank PIN number.

If you receive a call where the supposed "bank employee" is asking for any confidential information, such as your bank ID, PIN numbers or passwords, hang up the phone and call your bank’s real fraud department.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported last week that scam victims are getting younger and losses are getting bigger, partly because of more sophisticated scams.

Learn More

Learn more about consumer topics at, consumer.ftc.gov.

You can file a consumer complaint online at consumer.ftc.gov, or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).

Some information provided by Federal Trade Commission.

Related CBS News story

Related CNN story

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

FTC Warning: Steep rise in Social Security scams, don't trust caller ID
Scam Alert: U.S. Marshals won’t call you about jury duty
Fraud Alert: Your Social Security Number isn’t suspended. Ever.
This is what a Social Security scam sounds like
FTC Tips: What you can do to fend off hackers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries