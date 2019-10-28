Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour
PITTSBURGH — The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County says only the driver and one passenger were aboard the bus when it plunged into the hole. The passenger was taken to a hospital for a minor injury Monday, and the driver was not injured.
The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.
A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole’s edge.
Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Dump truck tears down utility poles, damages traffic signals
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: