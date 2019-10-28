Prescott Regional Water Summit planned for Nov. 14

A water summit that is expected to involve participation by neighboring communities, Yavapai County, and the Arizona Department of Water Resources has been scheduled for mid-November.

The City of Prescott announced that the public water summit has been scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Prescott Centennial Center, 1989 Wineglass Drive, near the Prescott Regional Airport. This will be a public meeting.

“The City has invited representatives from the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR), Yavapai County, the towns of Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt,” reported a news release from the city.

The release adds that each municipality will be asked to provide a brief presentation about their current water resource management program and policy and to answer questions from the public.

In addition, “ADWR will speak about the Prescott AMA (Active Management Area), and will answer questions from the municipalities and the public.”

More information about Prescott’s water policy is available on the city’s website at: www.Prescott-az.gov.

