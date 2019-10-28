OFFERS
Prescott Regional Water Summit planned for Nov. 14

For more than a decade, City of Prescott officials had viewed importation of water from the Paulden-area Big Chino aquifer as necessary for its ultimate build-out to 85,000 people. In light of the city’s shift in water policy, however, and with a recent confirmation from Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR), some officials believe the available water would be able to handle the expected growth without the pipeline. See related story: tinyurl.com/y35246lc

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 28, 2019 11:38 a.m.

A water summit that is expected to involve participation by neighboring communities, Yavapai County, and the Arizona Department of Water Resources has been scheduled for mid-November.

The City of Prescott announced that the public water summit has been scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Prescott Centennial Center, 1989 Wineglass Drive, near the Prescott Regional Airport. This will be a public meeting.

“The City has invited representatives from the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR), Yavapai County, the towns of Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt,” reported a news release from the city.

The release adds that each municipality will be asked to provide a brief presentation about their current water resource management program and policy and to answer questions from the public.

In addition, “ADWR will speak about the Prescott AMA (Active Management Area), and will answer questions from the municipalities and the public.”

More information about Prescott’s water policy is available on the city’s website at: www.Prescott-az.gov.

See Related Story: Mayor: Letter gives city 'OK' on groundwater plans

Prescott Centennial Center

