Prescott man arrested for driving into teen on bike, fleeing scene

Police have arrested a Prescott man suspected of driving into a teenage boy who was riding a bicycle along a residential street in Chino Valley Saturday night, Oct. 26.

Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) officers responded to the bicyclist laying in a ditch in the 500 block of W. Center St. at about 6:48 p.m., according to a CVPD news release.

Officers determined a vehicle had struck the bicyclist and fled the scene, the release states. The teenager was identified as a 16-year-old who lives in Chino Valley. The boy was airlifted to a hospital due to his injuries. He was listed as being in stable condition as of Monday morning, Oct. 28.

Chino Valley officers and detectives were able to recover vehicle parts from the scene, the release states. They determined it to be a 2012-2013 GMC or Chevrolet pickup. Further investigation led officers to 43-year-old Prescott resident Chad Avilla.

With assistance from the Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office, Avilla was located at his residence on Sunday, Oct. 27. He was taken into custody without incident along with the involved vehicle, a white 2013 GMC Sierra, the release states.



Avilla was booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, failure to stop for an injury accident and failure to assist and render first aide.

“He knew he hit something, but decided not to stop,” CVPD spokesperson Randy Chapman said.

Chapman said it’s unclear whether or not impairment was a factor in this incident.

