Pet of the Week: Ronnie — Miss Kitty’s Cat House

Ronnie is a 4-year-old female dark tabby. She is quite sweet, affectionate and playful. She loves catnip from the garden.

Meet this cute gal on Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. during adoption hours. Come to PetSmart every weekend — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays — and meet our kittens, when available, or call Miss Kitty’s Cat House with any questions, 928-445-5411. Check out all of our cats and kittens up for adoption on Pet Finder and Facebook. Miss Kitty’s Cat House is located at 302 N. Alarcon Street in Prescott.