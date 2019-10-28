Pet of the Week: Ronnie — Miss Kitty’s Cat House
Ronnie is a 4-year-old female dark tabby. She is quite sweet, affectionate and playful. She loves catnip from the garden.
Meet this cute gal on Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. during adoption hours. Come to PetSmart every weekend — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays — and meet our kittens, when available, or call Miss Kitty’s Cat House with any questions, 928-445-5411. Check out all of our cats and kittens up for adoption on Pet Finder and Facebook. Miss Kitty’s Cat House is located at 302 N. Alarcon Street in Prescott.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Dump truck tears down utility poles, damages traffic signals
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: