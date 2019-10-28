Pet of the Week: Jewel and Floyd — Catty Shack
Originally Published: October 28, 2019 7:01 p.m.
Jewel and Floyd are a sister/brother pair. These cuties are waiting for their forever homes! They were born April 13, 2019. Floyd loves to cuddle and Jewel loves her belly rubs. They are sweet kitties with beautiful tabby markings. Floyd and Jewel are looking forward to their own homes with days in the sun and playing with toys. Please come visit them during Catty Shack adoption hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
