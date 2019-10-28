Obituary Notice: Shelby Renee Cohn
Originally Published: October 28, 2019 9:21 p.m.
Shelby Renee Cohn, age 28 of Chino Valley, Ariz. passed away on October 20th, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. Affordable Burial and Cremation of Chino Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
