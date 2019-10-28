OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 28
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Obituary: Ann A. Brand

Ann A. Brand. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 28, 2019 9:27 p.m.

Ann A. Brand passed on to her Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was dressed for church and her passing was unexpected, but quick and peaceful. Ann was born August 18,1936 in Yuma, Arizona. She was proud of many accomplishments, not least being an Arizona native, her two children, all her grandsons and great-grandsons, her sobriety for 38 years, being active as a mentor of many in the recovery community, her large group of friends and all her church activities. Ann was the long time widow of Irwin Brand, a home builder in El Paso. Ann was a member of the American Lutheran Church on Scott Drive in Prescott, Arizona. She lived a full life attending classes at several colleges, in Florida and Texas, owning and refurbishing old houses and some landmark buildings in both El Paso, Texas and Prescott, Arizona. She earned her pilot’s license, had a long career as a real estate broker, business owner, extensive traveler and was devoted to family and friends. She loved art, reading, drawing, dogs, and studying Christianity. She is survived by her two children, Victoria (Gregory) and Philip (Terri); her step-daughter, Susan; six grandsons and four great-grand sons. In lieu of flowers, she has requested that a donation be made instead to local food banks or the Animal Shelter in Yavapai County. She was a dog lover who made friends with all the dogs and owners at her building.

Information provided by survivors.

