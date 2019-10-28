OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 29
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Mystery object that hit Kentucky home remains unidentified

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 28, 2019 11:55 p.m.

BURGIN, Ky. — The Federal Aviation Administration says a mysterious object that seemingly dropped from the sky and damaged a Kentucky man’s mobile home didn’t come from an airplane.

Tommy Woosley says a heavy, nearly footlong canister-type object hit his home in Burgin, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Louisville, two weeks ago.

But the FAA and Norfolk Southern Railway say their transportation units have nothing to do with the object that lodged into the siding of his home.

The National Guard and nearby Fort Campbell military base have also denied responsibility.

Authorities initially believed the canister may have fallen from a plane, but an FAA spokeswoman told The Courier Journal their investigation ruled it out.

She says the agency is turning the object over to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

