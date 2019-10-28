Mystery object that hit Kentucky home remains unidentified
BURGIN, Ky. — The Federal Aviation Administration says a mysterious object that seemingly dropped from the sky and damaged a Kentucky man’s mobile home didn’t come from an airplane.
Tommy Woosley says a heavy, nearly footlong canister-type object hit his home in Burgin, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Louisville, two weeks ago.
But the FAA and Norfolk Southern Railway say their transportation units have nothing to do with the object that lodged into the siding of his home.
The National Guard and nearby Fort Campbell military base have also denied responsibility.
Authorities initially believed the canister may have fallen from a plane, but an FAA spokeswoman told The Courier Journal their investigation ruled it out.
She says the agency is turning the object over to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.
