Letter: It doesn’t add up

It doesn’t add up

Editor:

The City Council is proposing to approve a new policy of allocating water to new developments outside the City limits. The consequence of this will be to spur additional development. Let’s do some math. The City proposal is that for every 10 gallons mined from the aquifer and exported, 6 gallons must be returned as sewage. Sounds good – we get 60% back! But wait, what if we did not send any water out? We would keep all 100% of it! Then all the developers have to do is drill their own well without depleting the City’s fixed supply of water. So -10 and +6, still equals -4. If you don’t want to see our limited groundwater exported outside the City, rather than being conserved for our future citizens, come to the Council workshop and voting sessions on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 1 and 3 p.m. respectively and voice your opinion.

Peter Kroopnick

Prescott