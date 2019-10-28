Letter: Equal treatment
Editor:
What is wrong with Republicans?
I remember living through Richard Nixon’s impeachment inquiry and subsequent resignation. It took over 2 years to develop the facts. Once the truth was known about the Watergate break-in and obstruction of Congress, Republicans responded.
Republican senators went to Nixon and urged him to resign. They told Nixon that he would be impeached: to salvage his presidential legacy, he must step down. Those patriots put country before party. In a way, so did Richard Nixon.
Few Republicans are speaking out about Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into finding dirt on a political rival. Trump has no right - or lawful responsibility- to use the office of the Presidency to coerce the behavior of another country.
Republicans have all the facts. Trump pressured the Ukrainian President into doing a favor for him. Donald’s perfect call has turned out to be a patriotic test for Republicans.
If a Democrat was President, enacting a conspiracy for political advantage, I would expect Republicans to call for impeachment too.
Janice Tyson
Prescott
