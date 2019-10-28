OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 28
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Equal treatment

Originally Published: October 28, 2019 9:14 p.m.

Equal treatment

Editor:

What is wrong with Republicans?

I remember living through Richard Nixon’s impeachment inquiry and subsequent resignation. It took over 2 years to develop the facts. Once the truth was known about the Watergate break-in and obstruction of Congress, Republicans responded.

Republican senators went to Nixon and urged him to resign. They told Nixon that he would be impeached: to salvage his presidential legacy, he must step down. Those patriots put country before party. In a way, so did Richard Nixon.

Few Republicans are speaking out about Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into finding dirt on a political rival. Trump has no right - or lawful responsibility- to use the office of the Presidency to coerce the behavior of another country.

Republicans have all the facts. Trump pressured the Ukrainian President into doing a favor for him. Donald’s perfect call has turned out to be a patriotic test for Republicans.

If a Democrat was President, enacting a conspiracy for political advantage, I would expect Republicans to call for impeachment too.

Janice Tyson

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

GOP unlikely to reprise role it played in Nixon's 1974 exit
Trump is latest to give State of Union in time of turmoil
Column: Yet another impeachable offense
Polman: Trump stonewalls the Constitution, Democrats say ‘bring it on’
Micek column: No, the president doesn’t stand above the law

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries