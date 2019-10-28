Germans flock to Frankenstein Castle for spooky Halloween
FRANKENSTEIN CASTLE, Germany — Medieval Frankenstein Castle has become a favorite haunt for Germans celebrating Halloween, a tradition that’s grown increasingly popular in continental Europe in recent years.
The crumbling castle, located 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Frankfurt, has been staging spooky festivals since 1977 featuring monsters, gore and spine-chilling live shows.
On Saturday night, about 2,500 revelers — many in costumes — flocked to the castle, where they were entertained by 130 actors.
While the castle’s name reminds some of English novelist Mary Shelley’s 19th-century book about the man who creates a monster, historians are skeptical that it actually inspired the author.
The House of Frankenstein is believed to have first built a castle at the site in the mid-13th century.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
- Three accused in series of thefts at Prescott, Prescott Valley stores
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Home destroyed — Now what?: Couple shares how they're recovering from devastating loss
- Dump truck tears down utility poles, damages traffic signals
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: