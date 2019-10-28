OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 29
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cold weather strikes, set to get worse Wednesday, Thursday

Jessica Sipes bundles up in Prescott Valley Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, as cold weather starts to enter the area. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Jessica Sipes bundles up in Prescott Valley Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, as cold weather starts to enter the area. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: October 28, 2019 10:28 p.m.

If you think it’s cold now, it’s about to get a whole lot colder.

Over the next 48 hours, temperatures are expected to plummet, getting into as low as the teens at night in some areas.

The dry cold front will start to sweep down into northern Arizona from the northern Rocky Mountains starting this evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Flagstaff. A very cold air mass behind the front will bring a round of well-below normal temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning.

“Our current forecast is calling for Wednesday overnight temperatures within the range of 15 to about 20 degrees for some of the higher elevations in the Quad Cities,” said Nathan Lynum, a meteorologist with NWS.

“This will be an unusually cold event, possibly even breaking October date records in a few locations,” said Mark Sinclair, professor of meteorology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

It doesn’t appear Prescott Airport —where NWS collects most of its Prescott weather data from — will be one of those record-breaking locations. The temperature is currently expected to get down to about 18 degrees at the airport on Oct. 31. This falls just short of the Oct. 31 record of 13 degrees set in 1935 — which is also the record low for the entire month of October.

A record low was reached at the Prescott Airport this last Oct. 11, however. The temperature on that date dipped to 29 degrees, beating the previous record of 31 degrees in 1973.

PRUDENT PREPARATIONS

With such a chill on the horizon, the National Weather Service recommends taking some a number of precautions.

When outside:

  1. Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.

  2. Wear a hat. Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

  3. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

  4. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

To keep pipes from freezing on an outside wall:

  1. Let hot and cold water trickle or drip at night from a faucet.

  2. Open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to uninsulated pipes under a sink or near an outer wall.

  3. Make sure heat is left on and set no lower than 55 degrees.

  4. If you plan to be away: Have someone check your house daily to make sure the heat is still on to prevent freezing or drain and shut off the water system (except indoor sprinkler systems).

If pipes freeze:

  1. Make sure you and your family knows how to shut off the water, in case pipes burst.

  2. NEVER try to thaw a pipe with an open flame or torch. Use a hair dryer instead.

  3. Always be careful of the potential for electric shock in and around standing water.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a silent, deadly killer claiming about 1,000 lives each year in the United States. To avoid becoming a statistic:

  1. Install a carbon monoxide detector.

  2. NEVER run generators indoors.

  3. Open a window slightly when using a kerosene heater and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

  4. NEVER use a gas oven to heat your home.

  5. If your heat goes out, you can keep warm indoors by closing off rooms you do not need, dressing in layers of lightweight clothing, and wearing a cap.

Wood-burning stoves, fireplaces and heaters:

  1. Always keep a screen around an open flame.

  2. NEVER use gasoline to start your fireplace.

  3. NEVER burn charcoal indoors.

  4. Do not close the damper when ashes are hot.

  5. Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters. Always follow manufacturer’s instructions.

Animal and Pet Safety:

  1. Bring pets inside

  2. Provide shelter and fresh water

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

16 degree low forecast tonight: 10 tips to stay safe
Ask the Contractor: Homeowners act now to protect winter pipes
Ask the Contractor: Get ready for winter temperatures
Editorial: Extreme temps are not to be trifled with
The difference between a cozy and chilly winter is home maintenance

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries