Cold weather strikes, set to get worse Wednesday, Thursday

If you think it’s cold now, it’s about to get a whole lot colder.

Over the next 48 hours, temperatures are expected to plummet, getting into as low as the teens at night in some areas.

The dry cold front will start to sweep down into northern Arizona from the northern Rocky Mountains starting this evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Flagstaff. A very cold air mass behind the front will bring a round of well-below normal temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning.

“Our current forecast is calling for Wednesday overnight temperatures within the range of 15 to about 20 degrees for some of the higher elevations in the Quad Cities,” said Nathan Lynum, a meteorologist with NWS.

“This will be an unusually cold event, possibly even breaking October date records in a few locations,” said Mark Sinclair, professor of meteorology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

It doesn’t appear Prescott Airport —where NWS collects most of its Prescott weather data from — will be one of those record-breaking locations. The temperature is currently expected to get down to about 18 degrees at the airport on Oct. 31. This falls just short of the Oct. 31 record of 13 degrees set in 1935 — which is also the record low for the entire month of October.

A record low was reached at the Prescott Airport this last Oct. 11, however. The temperature on that date dipped to 29 degrees, beating the previous record of 31 degrees in 1973.

PRUDENT PREPARATIONS

With such a chill on the horizon, the National Weather Service recommends taking some a number of precautions.

When outside:

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Wear a hat. Try to stay dry and out of the wind. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

To keep pipes from freezing on an outside wall:

Let hot and cold water trickle or drip at night from a faucet. Open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to uninsulated pipes under a sink or near an outer wall. Make sure heat is left on and set no lower than 55 degrees. If you plan to be away: Have someone check your house daily to make sure the heat is still on to prevent freezing or drain and shut off the water system (except indoor sprinkler systems).

If pipes freeze:

Make sure you and your family knows how to shut off the water, in case pipes burst. NEVER try to thaw a pipe with an open flame or torch. Use a hair dryer instead. Always be careful of the potential for electric shock in and around standing water.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a silent, deadly killer claiming about 1,000 lives each year in the United States. To avoid becoming a statistic:



Install a carbon monoxide detector. NEVER run generators indoors. Open a window slightly when using a kerosene heater and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. NEVER use a gas oven to heat your home. If your heat goes out, you can keep warm indoors by closing off rooms you do not need, dressing in layers of lightweight clothing, and wearing a cap.

Wood-burning stoves, fireplaces and heaters:

Always keep a screen around an open flame. NEVER use gasoline to start your fireplace. NEVER burn charcoal indoors. Do not close the damper when ashes are hot. Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters. Always follow manufacturer’s instructions.

Animal and Pet Safety:

Bring pets inside Provide shelter and fresh water

